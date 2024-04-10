International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,348,893 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1,627.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

