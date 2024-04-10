International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 140,809 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 18,122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Shockwave Medical worth $26,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.70.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.