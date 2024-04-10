International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $28.27 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 6,741.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,476 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 6.20% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

