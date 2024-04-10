International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $32.21 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

