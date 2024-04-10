International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $25.93 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average is $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,081.70 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.