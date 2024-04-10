International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 502,045 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5,410.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,045 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

