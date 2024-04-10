Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

