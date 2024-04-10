Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,020 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 3,030 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

