Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.40

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 59725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,386,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

