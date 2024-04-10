Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

