Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of ALCC opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

