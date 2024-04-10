Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,616,414.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,734 shares of company stock worth $5,152,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

