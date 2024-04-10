Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

