iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.22

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $24.77. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 7,730 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

