IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

