iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

