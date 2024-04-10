iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.59 and a 200-day moving average of $474.90. The company has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

