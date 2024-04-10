iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $972.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

