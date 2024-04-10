iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 196,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 165,078 shares.The stock last traded at $27.81 and had previously closed at $27.90.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
