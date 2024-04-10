iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 196,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 165,078 shares.The stock last traded at $27.81 and had previously closed at $27.90.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.