iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

