iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

