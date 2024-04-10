iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

