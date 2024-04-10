iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

