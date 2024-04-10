Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

