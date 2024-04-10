James C. Clemmer Buys 10,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,742.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

