John F. Mccool Sells 416 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.9 %
ANET opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
