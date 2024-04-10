Jonathan D. Klein Sells 2,053 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $77,028.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

