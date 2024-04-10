Jonathan Murphy Acquires 786 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 786 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($407.87).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($191.03).

Assura Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.82 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -697.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.56.

Assura Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

