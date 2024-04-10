Joseph Sanborn Sells 8,051 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 664 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $12,436.72.

EverQuote stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $9,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

