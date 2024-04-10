JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $568.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

