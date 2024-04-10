JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday.
JTC Stock Up 1.1 %
JTC Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
