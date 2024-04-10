Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

