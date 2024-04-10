KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

KBR stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $34,394,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

