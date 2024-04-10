Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,080.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($13.59), with a volume of 8050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($13.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.82) to GBX 1,300 ($16.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Keller Group Price Performance

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 942.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 853.51. The company has a market cap of £789.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($177,319.33). Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group



Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

