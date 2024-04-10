Kenneth Edward Wood Sells 8,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$122.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$121.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.34. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6246523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
