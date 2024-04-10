Kenneth Edward Wood Sells 8,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$122.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$121.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.34. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6246523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

