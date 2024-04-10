Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares changing hands.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.