Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.97%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
