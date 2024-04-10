Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

