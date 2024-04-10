KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

