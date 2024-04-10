Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.11

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $16.34. Knowles shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 271,519 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

