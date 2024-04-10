KULR Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 269% compared to the average daily volume of 832 call options.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR stock opened at 0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group
In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Articles
