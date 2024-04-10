KULR Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 269% compared to the average daily volume of 832 call options.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR stock opened at 0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

