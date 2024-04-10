Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

