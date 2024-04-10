Lamb Weston Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 37,194 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,086% compared to the average daily volume of 3,135 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.