Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $30.90. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 2,456,584 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Li Auto Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $17,696,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

