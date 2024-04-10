Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LIPO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

