LKQ’s (LKQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

