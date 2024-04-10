LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

