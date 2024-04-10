LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
