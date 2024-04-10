Mark Lin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Semtech Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SMTC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 906,430 shares during the last quarter.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
