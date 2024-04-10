Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,333,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $254.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

