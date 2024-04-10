Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Announces Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Medicure Stock Performance

Shares of MCUJF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

