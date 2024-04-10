Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

